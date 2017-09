WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Debt refinancing took the net profit at Polish broadcaster TVN into the red in the third quarter, with the net loss coming in larger than market forecats, the company said on Friday.

One of Poland’s two leading private broadcasters booked a net loss of 170 million zlotys ($54.4 million) compared to a net profit of 62 million a year ago and a 135 million loss expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.1252 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)