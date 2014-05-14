FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TVN says shifts to in-line Q1 net profit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Polish TVN says shifts to in-line Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN shifted to net profit of 11.14 million zlotys ($3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2014, in line with analyst forecasts, thanks to an uptick on the television advertising market, it said on Wednesday.

A year ago the group reported a net loss of 44 million zlotys after a weaker zloty raised the costs of its euro-denominated debt in the face of dire advertising market conditions.

Earlier this year, TVN announced a looming turn-around in the television ad market, expecting it to rise from low- to mid-single digits percentage wise this year and allowing for share buy-back and debt redemption. ($1 = 3.0501 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.