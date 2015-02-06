Polish TVN beats market f'cast by a notch with 12 pct Q4 net rise

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN, in the process of being sold by its owners, slightly beat market expectations with a 12-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as the recovering advertising market boosted the group’s sales, it said on Friday.

TVN, which runs Poland’s versions of MasterChef and Project Runway, showed a bottom line of 51.3 million zlotys ($14.1 million), on sales 4.6 percent up at 481 million - also a notch above forecasts.

After a series of spin-offs aimed at cutting debt, TVN itself may be sold. Last year, France’s Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI said they wanted to look into a potential sale of their jointly held controlling stake in TVN. ($1 = 3.6269 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)