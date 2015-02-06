FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TVN beats market f'cast by a notch with 12 pct Q4 net rise
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Polish TVN beats market f'cast by a notch with 12 pct Q4 net rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN, in the process of being sold by its owners, slightly beat market expectations with a 12-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as the recovering advertising market boosted the group’s sales, it said on Friday.

TVN, which runs Poland’s versions of MasterChef and Project Runway, showed a bottom line of 51.3 million zlotys ($14.1 million), on sales 4.6 percent up at 481 million - also a notch above forecasts.

After a series of spin-offs aimed at cutting debt, TVN itself may be sold. Last year, France’s Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI said they wanted to look into a potential sale of their jointly held controlling stake in TVN. ($1 = 3.6269 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.