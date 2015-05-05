FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

One-off costs make Polish TVN miss forecasts with Q1 net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Euro debt revaluation due to a stronger zloty currency helped Polish broadcaster TVN book a seven-fold rise in its first-quarter net profit, but one-off costs made it miss market expectations, TVN said on Tuesday.

The company showed a bottom line of 79.5 million zlotys ($22 million) compared with 127 million seen in a Reuters poll.

TVN said its profit was weighed down by advisory costs related to the company’s recent sale, and costs of its motivational programme, equalling 48 million zlotys.

Revenue rose by 3.6 percent to 362.9 million zlotys, while analysts expected a 4-percent year-on-year rise to 365 million.

Earlier this year, U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive agreed to buy a majority stake in TVN for 584 million euros from local financial holding firm ITI and French media firm Vivendi. ($1 = 3.6198 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
