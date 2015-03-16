US firm Scripps to pay 584 mln euros for majority stake in Polish TVN

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive, owner of the Travel Channel, agreed to buy a majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN for 584 million euros ($613.84 million), both sides said on Monday.

The 52.7-percent stake is currently held by Polish financial holding ITI and French Vivendi. Under the agreement, the U.S. group will also take on debt worth 840 million euros.

Scripps said, that according to the Polish law, it would call a tender to increase its TVN stake following regulatory approval for the tie-up. ($1 = 0.9514 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Marcin Goclowski)