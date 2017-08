WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's deputy labour minister said on Tuesday he expects the unemployment rate to stay at 8.2 percent in December.

"We hope that the unemployment rate in December will remain at the same level as in November," Stanislaw Szwed told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)