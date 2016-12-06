FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Polish unemployment at 8.2 pct in Nov, ministry says
December 6, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

Polish unemployment at 8.2 pct in Nov, ministry says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Polish unemployment rate remained at 8.2 percent in November, its lowest level since 1991 and unchanged from October, the labour ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also said in a statement that the number of unemployed amounted to over 1.3 million last month in a 38.4-million country.

Companies submitted 109,000 job offers to employment offices in November, the ministry also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

