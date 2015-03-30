FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Uniwheels wants to debut on Warsaw bourse in Q2 2015
March 30, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Uniwheels wants to debut on Warsaw bourse in Q2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - German wheel supplier Uniwheels said on Monday it plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse in the second quarter of this year, offering both new and existing shares.

The company, which has two plants in Poland and one in Germany, wants to raise the number of shares by 24 percent via issuing 2.4 million new ones. Its sole shareholder, Malta-based Uniwheels Holding, plans to offer another 2.4 million.

The brokerage house owned by local lender mBank is the initial public offering’s (IPO) global coordinator, with Bank Zachodni WBK acting as a joint bookrunner.

Uniwheels describes itself as the third largest producer of alloy wheels in Europe in terms of revenues with a market share of approximately 11 percent. It sold 7.2 million wheels last year. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

