FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniwheels likely to price Warsaw market debut at 100 zlotys -sources
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 23, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Uniwheels likely to price Warsaw market debut at 100 zlotys -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - German automotive parts maker Uniwheels is likely to price its initial public offering on the Warsaw stock market at about 100 zlotys ($27) a share, three market sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters.

“The final price has not been set yet. But it will be about 100 zlotys,” one of the sources said.

The company said in April the share price would not be set higher than 119 Polish zlotys.

Uniwheels was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.7146 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.