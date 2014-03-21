FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USA to hold CEE military exercises in Poland -radio
March 21, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

USA to hold CEE military exercises in Poland -radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing military exercises in Poland that could involve Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and the Baltics, the U.S. ambassador to Poland was quoted as saying on Friday.

In an emailed press release, private station Radio Zet said U.S. ambassador Stephen Mull had told it: “The U.S. is preparing large military exercises in the Lask base.”

The Lask airbase is located in central Poland. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Catherine Evans)

