FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary insist on EU equality ahead of Rome summit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 6 months ago

Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary insist on EU equality ahead of Rome summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary urged the European Union in a joint statement on Thursday to treat all member states equally, ahead of an anniversary gathering of the bloc in Rome on March 25 which will consider Europe's future.

"We do not agree to divisions in the European Union and will never agree to any divisions, because this is the simplest path to weaken Europe," Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told a news conference after talks with the prime ministers of Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.

"It is important to us that the EU reforms are based on equality of interests of all member countries." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.