Polish regulator investigates Vivendi's pay-TV platform
April 2, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Polish regulator investigates Vivendi's pay-TV platform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - Polish authorities will investigate the country’s No.2 pay-TV platform Nc+, majority-owned by France’s Vivendi, over client complaints that could mean a fine of up to a tenth of last year’s revenue.

The platform’s offer, launched last month to compete with the market leader, Cyfrowy Polsat, included a new programming set-up and pricing.

It unnerved some clients, who complained on social media and to competition regulator UOKiK over the price and cancellation procedures.

“The one-sided change in agreements (...) as well as too short a time given to place a cancellation, and informing about the new offer in a plain letter caused UOKiK’s doubts,” the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nc+ was not available for comment.

Nc+, which has around 2.5 million clients, included the offer in its first advertising campaign after Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN merged their local pay-TV platforms as part of a wider partnership deal.

In just under two weeks since its launch, the platform has lost its deputy head Beata Monka and marketing chief Marek Staniszewski. An anti-Nc+ Facebook profile has been liked by more than 53,000 people.

Nc+ is 51 percent-controlled by Vivendi, with TVN holding 32 percent, and the remaining 17 percent in the hands of Liberty Global unit UPC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
