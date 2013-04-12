FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi's Polish pay-TV unit changes offer, says sorry
April 12, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

Vivendi's Polish pay-TV unit changes offer, says sorry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 2 pay-TV platform Nc+, majority-owned by France’s Vivendi, has cut prices and said sorry after the launch of its new offer sparked complaints from customers and an investigation by the local competition regulator.

Nc+, forged last year after Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN merged their local pay-TV platforms, launched its first offer last month in a bid to step up competition with market leader Cyfrowy Polsat.

However, the move triggered a wave of complaints from users over the terms of the offer, including the price and the line-up of available programmes, leading Polish regulator UOKiK to look into the details.

Besides full-page apologies in local papers on Friday, Nc+ Chief Executive Julien Verley gave an interview to daily Rzeczpospolita.

“Yes, we are telling our clients sorry for everything that has happened up to now,” he said. “Our main conclusion was that we introduced too many changes at the same time.”

In the weeks since its launch, when the platform had 2.5 million clients, it has lost its deputy head as well as chiefs of marketing and human resources, while an anti-Nc+ Facebook profile has been “liked” by almost 91,000 people.

Nc+, which has rights to show Champions League soccer as well as Polish league games, is 51 percent-controlled by Vivendi, with TVN holding 32 percent, and the remaining 17 percent in the hands of Liberty Global unit UPC.

