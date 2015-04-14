FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish WP Holding sets maximum price in IPO at 37 zlotys/share
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Polish WP Holding sets maximum price in IPO at 37 zlotys/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding (WP Holding) said on Tuesday it set the maximum price in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse at 37 zlotys per share, which values the offer at up to 548.4 million zlotys.

The group, owner of Poland’s largest web portal www.wp.pl, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse around May 8. It expects to raise 80-100 million zlotys from the sale of new shares, 50-80 million of which to be spend on potential takeovers.

The company is offering up to 14.82 million shares in total, but the final number of new shares as well as the final price will be published by April 24.

Individual investors can subscribe for the shares from April 15 until April 22. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

