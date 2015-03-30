FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish top web portal Wp.pl says plans Warsaw IPO in Q2 2015
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Polish top web portal Wp.pl says plans Warsaw IPO in Q2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl), Poland’s largest web portal, confirmed on Monday it plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse in the second quarter of 2015.

The offer is to consist of new shares worth around 80-100 million zlotys ($26.51 million) as well as existing ones owned by Venture Capital firm Innova Capital, the majority shareholder.

Innova Capital Grupa O2 bought Wp.pl from Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million zlotys.

Local fund management firm MCI Management bought a fifth of Grupa O2, now called Grupa Wirtualna Polska, for 60 million zlotys last year.

Since then, Wp.pl has acquired new web services and become the market leader in Poland, ahead of the Onet.pl portal, a unit of Germany’s Axel Springer. ($1 = 3.7725 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
