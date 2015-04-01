Bookrunners value Poland's Wirtualna at PLN 1.0-1.3 bln in IPO -sources

WARSAW, April 1 (Reuters) - Bookrunners value Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding at between 1.0-1.3 billion zlotys ($265.3-344.87 million) before its initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the group, owner of Poland’s largest web portal Wp.pl, announced it wanted to hold the IPO in the second quarter, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The offer is to consist of new shares worth around 80-100 million zlotys, as well as a stake of up to 23.5 percent put up for sale by the group’s majority owner, venture capital firm Innova Capital.

UniCredit’s Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank in London are the IPO’s global coordinators and bookrunners, with help from the brokerages of local lenders PKO BP and mBank.

According to the market sources, UniCredit and Pekao IB value Wirtualna at 1.04-1.19 billion zlotys, PKO brokerage at 1.07-1.33 billion, and mBank’s brokerage at 1.03-1.21 billion. None of the banks and brokerages had any comment.

Innova’s Grupa O2 bought Wirtualna Polska from Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator Orange Polska over a year ago for 383 million zlotys.

Since then, Wirtualna Polska has acquired new web services and expanded its e-commerce foothold, helping Wp.pl beat Onet.pl - a unit of Germany’s Axel Springer - to the market-leader spot among Polish portals. ($1 = 3.7695 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)