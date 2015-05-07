EBRD says buys minority stake in Polish online group WPH

WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday it bought a minority stake in Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding for 7.1 million euros ($8.04 million).

EBRD, which has invested 7.3 billion euros in almost 350 projects in Poland, did not reveal how big a stake it bought in the company, which made its Warsaw bourse debut on Thursday.

According to Reuters calculations, the bank acquired a stake of around 3 percent. EBRD was not available for immediate further comment.