FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-WP Holding sets share sale price at 32 zlotys -sources
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 23, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-WP Holding sets share sale price at 32 zlotys -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds final price)

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding set the price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 32 zlotys ($9) per share, below the offer’s maximum price of 37 zlotys, two market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters earlier in the day that the price would be set in the range of 31-32 zlotys per share.

The company was not immediately available for comment. The official number and price of the shares were to be published by Friday.

Wirtualna Polska expected to raise 80-100 million zlotys from the sale of up to 14.82 million shares, including up to 8.97 million new ones.

Innova Capital fund, which owns 67.1 percent of Wirtualna Polska Holding, said it would sell up to 23.5 percent of its stake in the process.

Wirtualna Polska, which partly controls Poland’s largest web portal Wp.pl, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse around May 8.

$1 = 3.7205 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Jakub Iglewski, and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.