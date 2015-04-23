Polish WP Holding to set IPO price at 31-32 zlotys/shr -sources

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - The price in Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding’s initial public offering (IPO) will likely stand at 31-32 zlotys ($8-9) per share, below the offer’s maximum price of 37 zlotys, three market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The IPO consisted of up to 14.82 million shares, including up to 8.97 million new ones. Wirtualna Polska expected to raise 80-100 million zlotys from the IPO and said it would adjust the number of new shares accordingly to reach the goal.

The official number and price of the shares are to be published by April 24.

Innova Capital fund, which owns 67.1 percent of Wirtualna Polska Holding, said it would sell up to 23.5 percent of its stake in the IPO.

Wirtualna Polska, which among others controls Poland’s largest web portal Wp.pl, plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse around May 8. ($1 = 3.7278 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Jakub Iglewski, and Agnieszka Barteczko)