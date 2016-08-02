FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poland's FX loans fix doesn't include re-denomination -daily
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 5:51 AM / a year ago

Poland's FX loans fix doesn't include re-denomination -daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poland's president will on Tuesday present a draft bill aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, but will not force the banks to re-denominate the loans, potentially the most expensive solution, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

According to Rzeczpospolita, which does not name its source, the presidential plan assumes that banks will be forced to pay back part of the sum they charged clients for selling them foreign currencies, worth several billion zlotys.

According to the daily, the chancellery decided to scale back the plan, which originally could cost Polish banks around 67 billion zlotys ($17.18 billion), due to worries around Brexit and the state of Italian banks.

The presidential chancellery was unavailable for comment on Tuesday morning. ($1 = 3.8997 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.