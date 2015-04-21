FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish retailer Wittchen revives listing plans - sources
April 21, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Polish retailer Wittchen revives listing plans - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 21 (Reuters) - Polish leather goods retailer Wittchen has revived plans to list its shares on the Warsaw bourse and aims for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, two market sources told Reuters.

The retailer, controlled by the Wittchen family, had planned to list in Warsaw in 2011, aiming to raise up to 60 million zlotys ($16.15 million) for expansion and debt repayment. But it pulled the plans, citing unfavourable market conditions.

“Wittchen has renewed its Warsaw listing plans. The offer should land this year,” a market source said on Tuesday. Another source confirmed the news.

Wittchen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company offers a range of bags, shoes and accessories, competing for customers with global brands such as LVMH’s Louis Vuitton.

It has a chain of 52 own-brand stores, and Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are its main export markets.

$1 = 3.7150 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char

