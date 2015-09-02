FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's c.bank head calls story of Nazi train find a hoax
September 2, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's c.bank head calls story of Nazi train find a hoax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday that the story of an alleged finding of a Nazi train in Poland that could contain jewels was in his opinion a hoax.

Asked if potentially the gold found in the train could add to the bank’s reserves, Belka said: “I think nobody (at the central bank) even thought to devote a second to this issue. This is some hoax.”

Poland’s Deputy Culture Minister said last week he was almost certain Poland had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

