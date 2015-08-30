FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Jewish group says Nazi train treasures must go to rightful owners
August 30, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Jewish group says Nazi train treasures must go to rightful owners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes description of Singer’s position to CEO)

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Any valuables found on a Nazi train buried in Poland since World War Two must be returned to their rightful owners, the World Jewish Congress said on Friday.

“To the extent that any items now being discovered in Poland may have been stolen from Jews before they were sent to death ... it is essential that every measure is taken to return the property to its rightful owners or to their heirs,” WJC Chief Executive Officer Robert Singer said in a statement issued in New York.

“We very much hope that the Polish authorities will take the appropriate action in that respect.” Polish officials said on Friday they were almost certain they had located the train. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Andrew Roche)

