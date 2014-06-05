FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish 10-year bond yields at 12-month low after ECB
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Polish 10-year bond yields at 12-month low after ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 5 (Reuters) - Polish 10-year bond yields fell to 3.61 percent on Thursday, their lowest level in a year after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced new liquidity measures to boost lending to real economy, dealers said.

“10-year bond yields are at their lowest this year thanks to the ECB rate cut and its assets purchases announcement,” PKO BP dealer Maciej Popiel said.

The ECB said on Thursday it will offer banks a targeted long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) to persuade them to lend, was preparing to purchase asset-backed securities in future and will discontinue sterilising previous bond purchases.

The decision came after the ECB had cut its main interest rate to 0.15 percent and imposed negative interest rates on banks’ overnight deposit. (Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

