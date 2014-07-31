FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish bank BZW doesn't need takeovers to achieve profit growth
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Polish bank BZW doesn't need takeovers to achieve profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 lender Bank Zachodni WBK will look at takeover opportunities in Poland, but does not need to do deals to achieve its target of profit growth, the group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“If there’s a right occasion, then together with our colleagues from Santander we’ll look at it, but the critical mass we already achieved is so big that it’s not a condition for further growth,” CEO Mateusz Morawiecki told Reuters.

He added the bank, which built its position by a series of local takeovers by its owner, Spain’s Banco Santander, expected to book a net profit this year larger than last year’s 1.86 billion zlotys ($598.4 million). ($1 = 3.1085 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.