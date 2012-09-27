FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IPO bookrunners value Poland's ZE PAK at up to $1.1 bln-sources
September 27, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

IPO bookrunners value Poland's ZE PAK at up to $1.1 bln-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Polish power firm ZE PAK could
be valued at between 1.5-3.7 billion zlotys ($0.5-$1.14 billion)
in what is set to be the country's biggest flotation so far this
year, market sources told Reuters on Thursday.
    The public offer of the state treasury's 50-percent stake in
Poland's No.5 electricity producer is to be sold during an
initial public offering (IPO) planned for the fourth quarter
this year.    
    Reuters obtained seven out of eight bookrunner valuations
for ZE PAK. Credit Suisse, ING, JP Morgan, and UniCredit are
running the offer as global coordinators, while Espirito Santo,
Ipopema, PKO BP, and Trigon are joint bookrunners.
    They all declined to comment.
    ZE PAK's offering is part of a $3-billion plan to privatise
several of the state's stakes this year. 
    The company will join several state-controlled utilities on
the stock exchange, including top player PGE.  
    ZE PAK closed 2011 with revenues of 2.69 billion zlotys and
a core profit (EBITDA) of 769 million zlotys.  
    Polish media and telecoms magnate Zygmunt Solorz-Zak ceded
day-to-day control of the utility in exchange for the right to
acquire a majority stake in the IPO. 
    The following table summarises bookrunner valuations for ZE
PAK obtained by Reuters (figures in billions of zlotys unless
stated):    
 Bank         Value range
 Credit       1.5-2.8
 Suisse       
 ING          1.6-1.9
 UniCredit    1.9-3.0
 Espirito     2.3-3.7
 Santo        
 Ipopema      1.7-2.1
 PKO BP       1.7-2.5
 Trigon       2.1-2.5
 ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys)

 (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Maciej Onoszko, Agnieszka
Barteczko and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Mark Potter)

