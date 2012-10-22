FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland unlikely to get much above min. price in PAK IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Poland unlikely to get much above min. price in PAK IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland has been able to attract support for the flotation of its stake in utility ZE PAK only near the bottom of its price range, which should prevent it from pricing the offer much higher, three market sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources said the Treasury Ministry had buyers for its 50-percent stake in PAK at 26 zlotys per share, valuing the offer at 676 million zlotys ($215 million) and the whole company at 1.35 billion.

In the IPO prospectus published earlier this month, Poland valued the utility at up to 1.72 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1475 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.