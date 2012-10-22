FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland closed books in PAK IPO at 26.2 zloty/share-sources
October 22, 2012

Poland closed books in PAK IPO at 26.2 zloty/share-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland closed the books in the initial public offering (IPO) of utility ZE PAK at 26.2 zlotys per share, near the lower end of the range, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

The price values the offer at up to 681.2 million zlotys ($217 million), compared to up to 858 million zlotys seen in the issue prospectus.

The state treasury was not immediately available for comment. The IPO will be Poland’s biggest this year. ($1 = 3.1398 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)

