Polish ZE PAK's flotation may be worth $246 mln-report

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of Polish utility ZE PAK could be worth about 800 million zlotys ($246.2 million), pegging the value of the whole group at around 1.6 billion zlotys, daily Parkiet quoted source as saying on Friday.

The price comes in below earlier market estimates of more than 2 billion zlotys for the whole utility.

The state treasury is selling its stake of around 50 percent in the IPO as part of a 10 billion zloty privatisation plan for this year, with the turn of October and November seen as possible dates for ZE PAK’s debut on the Warsaw bourse.

Last week the ministry agreed with Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak to clear the last question mark hanging over the offer, helping to clarify the ownership of ZE PAK and increase the IPO’s appeal to investors.

One of Poland’s richest men will have the right to gain a majority stake in ZE PAK during the IPO, with his conglomerate Elektrim conditionally allowed to increase the 47 percent stake.

ZE PAK, which controls power stations with total capacity of less than 2.5 gigawatts, produces 96 percent of its power from lignite, the second most important source of energy in Poland after hard coal. ($1 = 3.2494 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)