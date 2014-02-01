Poland's Tusk sees no need to intervene to support zloty currency

WARSAW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday he sees no need for intervention to support the zloty, as its recent weakness is related to global risk aversion and is not significant compared with other emerging markets’ currencies.

“If the zloty follows the global mood, then interventions are ineffective. There is no need for a reaction,” Tusk told a news conference.

“When we compare the zloty situation to other emerging markets it is obvious that zloty’s weakening is thankfully much smaller that what is going on with other currencies, ” he said, referring to the zloty being at its weakest against the euro for 5 months. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Louise Ireland)