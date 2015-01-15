Polish zloty weakening is due to external factors only-cbank

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The sudden weakening of Polish zloty is not related to the situation in Poland and is due only to the Swiss central bank’s decision, Poland’s central bank said on Thursday.

“The strengthening of Swiss franc against other currencies is not related to the situation in Poland,” Przemyslaw Kuk from Poland’s central bank press office said.

“The situation observed on the FX market is the result of today’s decision taken by the Swiss central bank.”

Polish zloty weakened against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) discontinued the franc’s minimum exchange rate and cut interest rates. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)