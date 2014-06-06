FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Poland more worried by zloty appreciation than weakening - agency
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 6, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Poland more worried by zloty appreciation than weakening - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - A stronger zloty poses a bigger risk for Poland than a weaker currency, Polish Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk was quoted as saying by the state news agency PAP on Friday.

The zloty rose by almost 2 percent against the euro in the last three weeks on expectations the European Central Bank would cut rates and introduce new measures to boost the euro zone economy.

“In terms of the zloty, there is a higher risk associated with an excessive appreciation rather than depreciation,” Kowalczyk told PAP. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.