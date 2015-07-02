Polish c.banker says recent zloty moves not significant for economy

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Recent fluctuations in the zloty are not significant for the the Polish economy, central bank management board member Andrzej Raczko said on Thursday.

“We have a floating exchange rate, which serves us well. If we now have euro at 4.18-4.20 zlotys then these fluctuaction ranges are not significant for the real economy,” Raczko said in the public radio.

“Please remember that the central bank has intervened very, very rarely in the previous years and now I do not see a need for us to think about that.” (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)