FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's finance minister not worried by zloty's weakness
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 29, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's finance minister not worried by zloty's weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance minister Mateusz Szczurek repeated on Monday that he is not worried by the zloty’s recent weakening, which supports the economy, but he does see cause for concern in the pace of the currency’s fluctuations.

“It is worth mentioning that we have a floating exchange rate regime. What may be worrying is the pace of a change,” Szczurek told public radio.

“We have a weakening to 4.3 (for euro). The very fact of such a weakness is not worrying from my point of view,” he said, reiterating earlier comments.

Szczurek also pointed out that zloty has recovered part of its losses on Monday.

In December, the zloty lost more than three percent against the euro as a slumping economy in Russia increased risk-aversion in the region. In recent days, it has fluctuated significantly on the shallow holiday market. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.