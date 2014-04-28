Weakening of zloty no threat to Polish economy - c.bank

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank management board member Andrzej Raczko said that the latest zloty movement poses no threat for the Polish economy.

“The zloty fluctuations we saw lately are not big and do not destabilize the economy,” Raczko said in an interview with Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily published on Monday.

In the last month. zlotys have lost more than 1 percent against the euro due to uncertainty stemming from the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which both border Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Richard Borsuk)