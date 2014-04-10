Polar Capital assets up 2 pct in March quarter

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Polar Capital said group assets under management rose 2 percent to more than $13.2 billion in the March quarter after it took in $750 million in new investment across a range of products.

“Markets have made an uncertain start to 2014 but assuming they do not deteriorate from recent levels we remain well positioned to continue to grow our assets and profits further in our new fiscal year,” the London-based investment manager said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Laura Noonan)