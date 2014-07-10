FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polar Capital breaks inflow winning streak in June quarter
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Polar Capital breaks inflow winning streak in June quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Polar Capital said on Thursday $256 million had been pulled from its funds in the June quarter, the first outflows in 15 consecutive quarters of inflows.

Assets under management during the period rose to more than $13.6 billion from $13.2 billion, however, boosted by a strong performance of its investment portfolio, it said in a statement.

“We have already signalled, in our preliminary announcement, the fact that after 15 continuous quarters of net inflows that this quarter was likely to see a net outflow of funds,” the company statement said.

“Despite this short term pause in the Group’s asset gathering achievements we continue to believe that, market conditions allowing, the Group is well positioned to continue to grow its assets and profits.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.