Polar Capital assets rise to $13.4 bln over six months to end Sept

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Polar Capital said on Thursday that assets under management had increased to $13.4 billion over the six months to the end of September, up one percent from the end of March.

The fund manager said considerable uncertainty over the direction of the Japanese equity market had resulted in “material outflows” from its Japan UCITS fund over the last two quarters, but that strong inflows into other products and a pick-up in market performance had helped assets grow. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Susan Thomas)