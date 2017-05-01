FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to polar bear habitat protection
May 1, 2017

Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to polar bear habitat protection

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a fight over the federal government's designation of a vast area in Alaska a critical habitat for polar bears, turning aside a challenge by the state, its native peoples and the oil and gas industry.

Alaska, the Alaska Federation of Natives and the Alaska Oil and Gas Association had asked the justices to overturn a February 2016 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That decision upheld the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's designation of 187,000 square miles of sea ice, barrier islands and coastal land as critical habitat for polar bears.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qmbGCk

