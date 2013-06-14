FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polar Capital funds boosted by investors' bets on Japan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

Polar Capital funds boosted by investors' bets on Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Assets reach $8.8 billion at end May

* Total dividend 13 pence, up 44 pct

* Adjusted pretax profit 16.8 million stg

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Specialist investment firm Polar Capital has attributed accelerating growth in its funds under management largely to investors chasing expansionary economic policies through its Japanese funds.

Assets run by the firm reached $7.2 billion during the year to March 31, up from $5.1 billion a year earlier, Polar Capital said in an earnings statement on Friday.

Since the end of the reporting period, assets increased a further 22 percent to $8.8 billion, the company added.

“We remain optimistic on the outlook for the group, assuming market conditions do not deteriorate materially,” said Chief Executive Tim Woolley.

Analysts at Numis Securities called the performance “a little better than expected,” noting adjusted pretax profits at 16.8 million pounds ($26.3 million) had come in at the top end of analysts’ forecasts.

Net inflows into the group’s funds - the balance between new money and client withdrawals - were $1.6 billion over the year, the company said.

Chairman Tom Bartlam called Japan the firm’s “stand out in terms of inflows”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.