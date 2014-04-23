FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polaris posts higher profit, raises forecast
April 23, 2014

Polaris posts higher profit, raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting a 7 percent rise in quarterly earnings, helped by strong sales of its motorcycles and off-road vehicles.

The company said it expects 2014 earnings from continuing operations in the range of $6.30 to $6.45 per share, above its earlier forecast of $6.17-$6.37.

First-quarter profit rose to $80.9 million, or $1.19 per share, from $75.5 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $888.3 million in the quarter ended March 31. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
