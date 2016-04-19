Polaris to recall 133,000 recreational off-highway vehicles

April 19 (Reuters) - All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc will recall about 133,000 recreational off-highway vehicles due to a fire risk.

The recall involves RZR 900 and RZR 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles of model years 2013 to 2016, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The recalled vehicles can catch fire while driving, posing fire and burn hazards to drivers and passengers.

Polaris has received more than 160 reports of fires involving the models, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old passenger, the CPSC said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)