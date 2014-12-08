BRIEF-Polaris Media to sell sharecapital in Nordregate 1-3

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polaris Media ASA :

* Has entered into binding agreement to sell entire sharecapital in Nordregate 1-3 AS to Stiftstaden Nordre Gate AS

* The sold Nordregate 1-3 AS comprises of properties Nordregate 1 and 3 in the centre of Trondheim

* Property value is 44.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.17 million)

* Sale price represents gain of 35 million crowns to Polaris Media

* Sale of properties is in line with company's strategy to discontinue its own real estate business Source text: bit.ly/12DvuRr Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1749 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)