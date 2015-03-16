FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Polaris Private Equity hires two investment managers
March 16, 2015

MOVES-Polaris Private Equity hires two investment managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Private equity investment company Polaris Private Equity appointed Marin Lindh and Thorsten Madsen as investment managers.

Lindh joins the company from SEB Private Equity where he was an investment manager. He has also worked with McKinsey & Co as a consultant.

Madsen has five years of consulting experience within M&A, company valuation, business modeling and corporate strategy. He most recently worked with Implement Consulting Group as a consultant.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru

