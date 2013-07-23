FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polaris posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast again
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 11:24 AM / 4 years ago

Polaris posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its outlook for the full year, citing strong sales of its all-terrain vehicles and other power sports products in North America.

The Minneapolis-based company, which also makes snowmobiles and motorcycles, said it earned $80 million, or $1.13 a share, up from $69.8 million, or 98 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 12 percent to $844.8 million.

Polaris said retail sales to consumers in North America rose 11 percent, offsetting what it called “sluggish international consumer demand.”

The company, which had already raised its earnings outlook in April, increased it once again on Tuesday. Polaris said it expected to post a full-year profit of $5.20 to $5.30 a share, up from the most recent forecast of $5.05 to $5.20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.