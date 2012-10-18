FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polaris beats Street, raises full-year outlook
October 18, 2012

Polaris beats Street, raises full-year outlook

Oct 18 (Reuters) - All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc’s quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong demand in North America, and it raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects 2012 earnings of $4.32 to $4.37 per share, up from its prior forecast of $4.05 to $4.15.

Net income rose to $94.3 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter, from $67.6 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 21 percent to $879.9 million.

North American retail sales rose more than 10 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.20 per share on revenue of $830.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

