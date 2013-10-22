FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polaris raises full-year forecast for third time
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 10:48 AM / 4 years ago

Polaris raises full-year forecast for third time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc raised its full-year forecast for the third time this year after posting a higher quarterly profit due to strong demand for its off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.

The company expects to earn between $5.30 and $5.37 per share from continuing operations in 2013, compared with its previous forecast of $5.20 to $5.30 per share.

Net income from continuing operations rose 24 percent to $116.9 million, or $1.64 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $94.3 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.