Polaris Industries results beat estimates; raises full-year forecast
July 24, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Polaris Industries results beat estimates; raises full-year forecast

July 24 (Reuters) - All-terrain vehicles maker Polaris Industries Inc reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects 2012 earnings of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3.85 to $4.00 per share.

Full-year sales are expected to grow 14 to 17 percent, up from its prior outlook of 10 to 13 percent.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $69.8 million, or 98 cents per share, on revenue of $755.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $720.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
