Polaris Industries results beat estimates
April 18, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

Polaris Industries results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc’s quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates helped by higher sales of its off-road vehicles.

Net income rose to $60.1 million, or 85 cents per share, from $47.3 m illion, or 67 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $673.8 million.

Sales at its off-road vehicles segment rose 30 percent to $504.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $613.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $73.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

