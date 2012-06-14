FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Polaris Industries files patent lawsuit against BRP
June 14, 2012

UPDATE 1-Polaris Industries files patent lawsuit against BRP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Off-road vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc said it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States against Canadian rival Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) related to suspension systems of crossover snowmobiles.

Polaris, known for its snowmobiles and heavyweight motorcycles, said BRP continued to violate the patents after receiving a written notice.

Montreal-based BRP was a part of Bombardier Inc until 2003 when the Canadian giant sold the business to a group of investors.

Minneapolis-based Polaris’s shares were up 2 percent at $69.94 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

